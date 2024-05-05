Mohsin Naqvi promises $100,000 to each player if team wins T20 World Cup

Mohsin Naqvi hosts luncheon for Green Shirts in Lahore ahead of their Ireland, England tours

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Sunday announced that each player will be awarded $100,000 if the team wins the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 which is set to commence in June.



The PCB chairman's remarks came as he hosted a luncheon for the Pakistan cricket team at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the national side's tours of Ireland and England.

The Green Shirts are currently undergoing a three-day training camp in Lahore which is set to begin on May 6 (tomorrow) after which the national side will depart for Dublin, Ireland on May 7.

The Men in Green are set to face Ireland in a three-match T20I series from May 10 to May 14 after which the national side will travel to England for a four-match T20I series commencing on May 22.

The board, earlier this week, had announced an 18-member squad for the said tours. The team will be reduced to 15 players for the mega-event after the first T20I against England on May 22 to meet the International Cricket Council's (ICC) May 24 team announcement deadline.

During his two-hour stay with the team and officials, Naqvi held a detailed discussion over strategy advising the national side to play without pressure and compete relentlessly on the field.

"Don't care about anyone. Play only for Pakistan," he said.

"All the players stand united [...] showcase teamwork and god willing victory will be yours.



"The nation has a lot of expectations from you [...] we hope that you will raise the Pakistani flag this time," Naqvi added.

Furthermore, the PCB chief also reassured of solving the problems faced by the players on a priority basis.

Moreover, the chairman also handed over special jerseys to wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and pacer Naseem Shah for achieving 3,000 runs and taking 100 wickets in the T20 format, respectively.

Pakistan squad for Ireland, England T20Is

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.

Pakistan's schedule of upcoming matches

Tour of Ireland

May 10: First T20I at Clontarf

May 12: Second T20I at Clontarf

May 14: Third T20I at Clontarf

Tour of England

May 22: First T20I at Leeds

May 25: Second T20I at Birmingham

May 28: Third T20I at Cardiff

May 30: Fourth T20I at The Oval