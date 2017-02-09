Women killed during fake exorcism in Dera Ghazi Khan

Related Stories Youngster killed during fake exorcism

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Fake exorcism led to the death of a woman in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

Nazar Hussain, a resident of Sajjadabad took his wife Suriya Begum to Naurangabad for spiritual healing, where two fake pirs identified as, Amaanullah and Abdul Hameed, told him that his wife requires exorcism.

The exorcism was conducted by tying Suriya Begum to a tree, beating her with sticks, then tying her upside-down and throwing smoke at her. According to the husband, he tried to stop the exorcism after watching his wife screaming in agony, but both the fake pirs didn't lend ear to his request.

Suriya Begum was brought to Teaching hospital in critical condition, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. According to police, case will be lodged after the body undergoes post-mortem, and the suspects will be arrested immediately.

