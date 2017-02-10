Print Story
Pakistan
Traffic accident claims life in Karachi

KARACHI: A person was killed and three were injured in different accidents in the metropolis on Thursday.

In Baldia Town number 2, a person was killed when a car hit him. His identity had yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, in Ittehad Town, a bus ran over three people. According to the police, the three passersby endured critical injuries. The accident victims were immediately shifted to a hospital. 

Earlier, Azizbhatti police registered a case of the traffic accident that took place on University Road, killing a student named Rabia Batool. The accused bus driver is on the run.

The police have also claimed to recover 226,300 litres of smuggled Iranian Diesel near Kemari's Mochko area in snap checking, adding that the oil was being smuggled to Karachi from Hub. The authorities concerned have registered a case.  

 

