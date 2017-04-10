Police gun down two suspected robbers in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Police gunned down two suspected robbers in an alleged encounter in Sialkot late Sunday.

Police chased the robbers after being informed of a robbery, officials said. At this, the bandits opened fire on the law enforcers.

In retaliation, two suspected robbers were gunned down. They could not be immediately identified.

Police said the deceased robbers had shot two brothers dead during a robbery in Gohadpur area a few days ago.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

0



0





