PM directs early completion of power projects to end load-shedding

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early completion of ongoing power projects without compromising on efficiency and quality of work.

"No laxity would be tolerated with regard to timelines for completion of ongoing projects," he said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy here.

He also directed for enhancing coordination among different government organisations to facilitate end consumers.

Secretary Water and Power Yousuf Nasim Khokhar briefed the meeting on the surge in power demand due to the early rise in temperature this season and dip in water level in the reservoirs.

The prime minister emphasised that it was the highest priority of the government to completely eliminate load-shedding in the shortest possible time.

He said the government had steadfastly worked in the last three years to achieve the cherished goal post and all the base work for achieving this target had been completed.

"With more than 8,000 megawatts of new generation scheduled to come into the national grid before June 2018, we are well on course for a load-shedding free Pakistan," he added.

The government, the prime minister said, was not only focusing on the prevailing energy shortfalls in Pakistan but was determined to provide for the growing future energy requirements of the country.

The meeting was also briefed on the existing power demand and supply situation, load management plan and timelines for various ongoing power projects.

It was informed that a total of 5,710 megawatts would be added to the system by the end of 2017. The issues of circular debt, recoveries and line losses were also discussed.

The Secretary Petroleum and Natural Resources briefed the meeting on fuel and gas supply to the power sector and the provision of new gas connections to domestic, industrial and commercial users.

The Cabinet Committee on Energy approved new Re-gasified Liquid Natural Gas (RLNG) based gas connections for domestic, industrial and commercial consumers.

The recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Energy shall be placed before next meeting of the federal cabinet for ratification.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and other senior government officials.

