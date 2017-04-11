Friendly relations with neighbours hallmark of Pakistan’s policy, says PM

RISALPUR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants friendly, prosperous relations with its neighbours.

He was addressing the passing out parade of cadets at Asghar Khan PAF Academy in Risalpur as chief guest.

The Prime Minister said the country has always maintained the policy of sporting friendly relations with other countries, particularly its neighbors.

“Cooperation rather than conflict and shared prosperity instead of suspicion are the hallmark of our policy,” he emphasised.

However, the country’s desire for peaceful coexistence should not be mistaken for weakness, he reiterated.

“We cannot remain oblivious to defending our sovereignty and protecting our independence,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Armed Forces are vigilant and fully prepared to combat any challenges or threats.

He also reviewed the parade and gave awards to the cadets.

Governor KP Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, diplomats and top civil and military officials attended the ceremony.

0



0





