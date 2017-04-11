Cricketer Bilawal Bhatti has brush with the law over car number plate

Related Stories Umar Akmal lands into trouble with authorities yet again

All-rounder Bilawal Bhatti got into a bit of trouble with the law enforcers when he was asked to pull over in Lahore on Tuesday for sporting an unauthorised number plate on his car.

The player was signalled to stop by officials from the Excise and Taxation Department, who are currently carrying out a countrywide crackdown against non-computerised car number plates.

According to the officials, Bilawal’s car had a non-computerised number plate which violated the government’s requirements.

The all-rounder pulled over immediately and cooperated with the authorities in taking down the number plate.

Last month, batsman Umar Akmal, known for his scuffles with the authorities, had faced a somewhat similar situation when the Ministry of Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Punjab police stopped his car for having a fancy number plate.

The hot-tempered player had said that the excise police officers had misbehaved with him, but the police officials had rejected his claim.

