Who is Uzair Baloch?

KARACHI: Son of a transporter, Uzair Baloch earned name in Lyari's underworld after the killing of Rehman Baloch in an alleged encounter with police in 2009. Soon he succeeded in establishing his hegemony by killing his opponents and was controlling Lyari and adjacent areas.

From murders to extortion to attacks on law enforcers to spying for foreign intelligence agencies, Baloch has had a history of wicked crimes in Karachi.

He is booked in over 100 cases involving murders, attempted murders, extortion, arms smuggling, attacks on police and Rangers, and spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

The notorious gangster is also accused of strengthening Baloch separatist organisations and other outlawed groups in the areas under his control.

Among the cases registered against him, Arshad Pappu murder case, Sher Shah scrap market carnage case, Inspector Fawwad murder case, Lyari arms smuggling case and police encounter case are significant.

Baloch has been declared absconder by Anti-Terrorism Courts in 45 cases, while sessions courts have acquitted him five different cases.

He had fled the country following the launch of an operation in the megapolis against criminal elements back in 2013.

The notorious gangster was apprehended by Rangers from the outskirts of Karachi on January 30, 2016, while he was attempting to sneak into the city.

However, the Pakistan Army has taken custody of him on charges of espionage and he will now be tried in a military court.

