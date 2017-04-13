Abhay Deol slams Bollywood stars for promoting fairness creams

Advertisement of fairness creams have become a normal thing now but are not approved by everyone.

Many Bollywood celebrities have spoken either for or against the products.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol also chose to raise his voice against the promotion of fairness creams.

In a series of posts on Facebook, the actor slammed ads for fairness creams, many of which feature celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, among others.

Abhay Deol shared his post after racist remarks were made on Al Jazeera tv channel by an Indian politician Mr. Vijay which created a stir on the social media.

"If we were racist, why would we have the entire south (India)... which is you know, completely Tamil, you know Kerala, you know Karnataka and Andhra. Why do we live with them ...We have blacks, black people around us..."

Mr. Vijay later apologised for his comments.



In reference to this comment, Abhay gave his remarks on his social media account as he shared pictures from various fairness creams ads, especially those endorsed by many of his colleagues.

He also said, "WE ARE NOT A RACIST COUNTRY! I will prove it to you"

"In the picture below John holds a card with shades from white to dark. Hey! You can see the promise of darker skin too if you read the card from left to right! He's not telling you to go from right to left. Duh! Even if the writing on the tube reads 'Intensive fairness moisturiser'. It just means it's 'FAIR' to all who use it," He further added.

Other posts shared by him include endorsements done by actors Vidya Balan, Shahid Kapoor, and others.

Many social media defended his stance as they tweeted in support of his tweets.

