'James Bond' fans are in for a treat after Netflix-Amazon deal

OO7 has now got the 'licence' to stream on Netflix in a move that has stunned the streaming world.

As part of the surprise licensing agreement between Amazon MGM Studios and Netflix, several iconic James Bond films will be available to stream starting January 15, 2026.

Titles include Die Another Day, No Time to Die, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall, giving fans a chance to revisit Daniel Craig’s era of the franchise.

The deal doesn’t stop at Bond!

Netflix will also roll out other Amazon-owned classics such as Rocky, Creed, and Legally Blonde, alongside acclaimed series like The Man in the High Castle.

Amazon insiders shared with Deadline, the move reflects a 'strategic business decision to broaden global reach and reengage audiences'

The films from the Amazon MGM's popular franchise will be available across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America for a three-month window.

The unexpected deal between the two rivals signals a new era of cooperation in the streaming wars, reminiscent of Warner Bros Discovery’s earlier decision to license HBO hits including Insecure, Band of Brothers and Six Feet Under to Netflix.

“When Amazon acquired MGM, Amazon’s plan was to continue licensing MGM’s iconic library to streaming and television partners around the world. Bringing these iconic films and shows to Netflix is part of that continued strategy,” Chris Ottinger, Head of Worldwide Distribution, Amazon MGM Studios spoke about the decision.

“James Bond remains one of the most enduring and influential franchises in cinematic history, and alongside other beloved titles in our library like Hunters, among other series, this agreement reflects the continued global appetite for premium storytelling and the strong working relationship we’ve built with Netflix.”