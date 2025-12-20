Why is Bowen Yang leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’?

December 20, 2025
Bowen Yang is preparing to take his final bow at the Saturday Night Live stage.
Yang, who evolved from behind-the-scenes writer to Emmy-nominated cast standout, will exit SNL partway through its 51st season, closing out his run on December 20, 2025.
Fittingly, the milestone episode will be hosted by his Wicked: For Good co-star and close friend Ariana Grande, with Cher set to take the stage as musical guest.
Having a host who’s a personal friend and collaborator adds a celebratory tone to his final SNL night.
The 35-year-old joined the NBC comedy sketch as a writer in 2018, beginning on the show’s 44th season.
He joined the cast as a featured player the following year (2019) and became part of the main group for season 47.
Reportedly, saying goodbye to the sketch comedy series is Yang’s personal choice, in contrast to swirling rumours of having a fallout with Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of SNL.
While for some his departure is a shock others aren’t that much surprised as he has outgrown the late-night nest.
Lately, the comedian has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, with a packed slate of projects already waiting in the wings.
Moreover, earlier this month, it was reported that he and Matt Rogers from No Good Deed are co-writing and will co-star in an untitled new comedy for Searchlight.
So the reason for Yang to leave Studio 8H is that he might be getting a ton of non-SNL gigs and is ready to move on.
Fans who’ve tuned in the show and witnessed Yang’s rise are heartbroken by the news, feeling bittersweet.
Some have expressed disappointment with an outpouring of love, gratitude, and well-wishes as he heads into his next chapter.
Oe wrote, "Aww gonna miss him so much. He'll be a big hit in the movies."
"That guy is a diva and entitled way too much," another added.
"That's a bummer, Bowen Yang is one of the very best on the show," a third gushed, recalling his performances.
"Gonna miss him," a fourth added.
It is pertinent to note that currently there is no official public statement from Yang himself or SNL about his exit.