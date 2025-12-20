Why is Bowen Yang leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’?

Bowen Yang is preparing to take his final bow at the Saturday Night Live stage.

Yang, who evolved from behind-the-scenes writer to Emmy-nominated cast standout, will exit SNL partway through its 51st season, closing out his run on December 20, 2025.

Fittingly, the milestone episode will be hosted by his Wicked: For Good co-star and close friend Ariana Grande, with Cher set to take the stage as musical guest.

Having a host who’s a personal friend and collaborator adds a celebratory tone to his final SNL night.

The 35-year-old joined the NBC comedy sketch as a writer in 2018, beginning on the show’s 44th season.

He joined the cast as a featured player the following year (2019) and became part of the main group for season 47.

Bowen Yang is leaving SNL: Here’s why

Reportedly, saying goodbye to the sketch comedy series is Yang’s personal choice, in contrast to swirling rumours of having a fallout with Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of SNL.

While for some his departure is a shock others aren’t that much surprised as he has outgrown the late-night nest.

Lately, the comedian has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand talents, with a packed slate of projects already waiting in the wings.

Moreover, earlier this month, it was reported that he and Matt Rogers from No Good Deed are co-writing and will co-star in an untitled new comedy for Searchlight.

So the reason for Yang to leave Studio 8H is that he might be getting a ton of non-SNL gigs and is ready to move on.

Fans reaction on Bowen Yang’s exit:

Fans who’ve tuned in the show and witnessed Yang’s rise are heartbroken by the news, feeling bittersweet.

Some have expressed disappointment with an outpouring of love, gratitude, and well-wishes as he heads into his next chapter.

Oe wrote, "Aww gonna miss him so much. He'll be a big hit in the movies."

"That guy is a diva and entitled way too much," another added.

"That's a bummer, Bowen Yang is one of the very best on the show," a third gushed, recalling his performances.

"Gonna miss him," a fourth added.

It is pertinent to note that currently there is no official public statement from Yang himself or SNL about his exit.