Influencer Lorna Luxe reveals husband John Andrews hospitalised with organ failure

Lorna Luxe has shared an emotional health update about he husband, John Andrews, at his request.

The influencer, 43, took to Instagram to reveal that her husband has returned to hospital as he continues to battle with stage four adrenal cancer.

The update comes after she previously shared that the 64-year-old had undergone surgery to remove a tumour on his brain.

Now, in a touching update, Lorna revealed that John was rushed to hospital this week with organ failure following a complication with his chemotherapy treatment.

She explained: 'My man is back in hospital… and while we’re both putting a brave face on it, this past few days haven’t been easy.

'A complication with his chemo left him with organ failure and two days ago the intensive care team were preparing me for the worse. But John isn’t the average patient and he’s somehow defied the odds, showing improvement every step of the way.

'It’s a struggle here to get the balance right, I want to respect his privacy but also be honest about how things are going.

'He’s been telling me off for not posting, even asking me today why I’d not shared an update so this is as much for him as for you.'

She concluded: 'We’re both so grateful for the messages of support and the genuine kindness {and giggles} you’ve given us. I don’t think I’d have got through this year without you and the community we’ve all built, it’s become a lifeline for me so thank you with all my heart x.'

Lorna Luxe reveals husband John Andrews hospitalised with organ failure.