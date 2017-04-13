AD Khawaja to continue as IGP till further notice: SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court, on Thursday, extended the stay order for AD Khawaja and ordered him to continue performing his duties as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh until further notice.

The court postponed the hearing of the IGP Sindh's appointment case and The Police Order 2002 till April 19.

Advocate General (AG) Sindh Zameer Ghumro submitted a written reply to the court's inquiries as well as the record of appointment of IGPs over the past 15 years.

The AG's response stated that 13 IGPs in Sindh were appointed between 2002 and 2017.

In response to the court's inquiries about the procedure of appointing the IGP during the previous hearing on April 11, Ghumro stated that the power to appoint the IGP rests with the province, and the Sindh government nominates three names for the position.

Earlier on April 11, the SHC extended the stay order for AD Khawaja to continue serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh until April 13.

A notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was suspended by the SHC on April 3.

On April 2, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti took charge as the acting IGP Sindh after the provincial government surrendered AD Khawaja's services to the federal government.

Khawaja was appointed as the IGP on March 13, 2016.

