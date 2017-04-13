Print Story
X

Angry mob kills student over blasphemy allegations in Mardan university

Mehmood Jan Babar

Pakistan

MARDAN: An enraged mob killed a student in his dorm room over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University's Garden campus, Mardan, on Thursday.

The clash, in which five others were injured, occurred in the afternoon, in which students resorted to firing and vandalism.

The deceased student has been identified as Mashaal, enrolled at the university’s Mass Communication department.

A Pakistani policeman inspect a room of a student Mashal Khan, who was killed by classmates, at a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university in Mardan
A Pakistani policeman inspects a room of a student Mashal Khan, who was killed by classmates, at a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university in Mardan — AFP.

The body of the student was shifted to a hospital, where it went under post-mortem, the relatives of the deceased did not show up to claim the body.

Later on, Police arrested more than 20 people in relation to the murder probe.

Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university where students beat to death a classmate in Mardan — AFP
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university where students beat to death a classmate in Mardan — AFP.

Following the violent incident, the university’s Garden Campus has been shut down for an indefinite time period, according to the administration.

The university is functioning without a Vice Chancellor so there’s a difficulty in carrying out legal and administrative formalities regarding the incident.

Angry mob kills student over blasphemy allegations in Mardan university was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 13, 2017 and was last updated on April 13, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Angry mob kills student over blasphemy allegations in Mardan university" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137947-Angry-mob-kills-student-over-blasphemy-allegations-in-Mardan-university.

GEO TV NETWORK