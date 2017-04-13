Angry mob kills student over blasphemy allegations in Mardan university

MARDAN: An enraged mob killed a student in his dorm room over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University's Garden campus, Mardan, on Thursday.



The clash, in which five others were injured, occurred in the afternoon, in which students resorted to firing and vandalism.

The deceased student has been identified as Mashaal, enrolled at the university’s Mass Communication department.



A Pakistani policeman inspects a room of a student Mashal Khan, who was killed by classmates, at a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university in Mardan — AFP.

The body of the student was shifted to a hospital, where it went under post-mortem, the relatives of the deceased did not show up to claim the body.

Later on, Police arrested more than 20 people in relation to the murder probe.



Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university where students beat to death a classmate in Mardan — AFP.

Following the violent incident, the university’s Garden Campus has been shut down for an indefinite time period, according to the administration.

The university is functioning without a Vice Chancellor so there’s a difficulty in carrying out legal and administrative formalities regarding the incident.

