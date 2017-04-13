Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Eight terrorists killed across Punjab

LAHORE: Under ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Punjab Rangers on Thursday killed eight terrorists in combined operations across the province.

Punjab Rangers’ Colonel Amjad Iqbal was giving a press conference in Lahore, where he gave a briefing about the various operations under the military operation to eliminate terrorism.

He said that combined operations took place in DG Khan, Taunsa, Hafizabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura.

Col Amjad Iqbal said that five absconders were killed in DG Khan, who belonged to Baloch Liberation. He further said that the killed absconders were facilitators of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

In Taunsa, three TTP terrorists were gunned down and suicide vests, rocket launchers, and weapons were recovered from their possession.

He said that in Punjab, there is a ban on display of weapons and private guards of only registered companies.

On Wednesday, Punjab Rangers and police arrested twelve suspects during the joint cordon and search operations in various areas of Hafizabad, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operations were conducted in different villages including Par Masoo, Par Bondi and Par Lakhan. A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the suspects’ possession.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February for the elimination of terrorism across the country.

The Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Civil Armed Forces as well as other security and law enforcement agencies continue to actively participate and support the efforts of the Pakistan Army to eliminate terrorist elements from the country.

0



0





