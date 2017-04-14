Print Story
Hollywood’s Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner file for divorce

Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce nearly two years after the Hollywood A-list couple split, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Irreconcilable differences were cited in the paperwork filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, where Garner filed the divorce petition and Affleck filed his response, the newspaper reported late on Thursday.

Garner and Affleck, both 44, are seeking joint custody of their three children: daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 9.

Affleck and Garner co-starred in the 2003 superhero film "Daredevil" and were married in 2005. They announced plans to divorce a day after their 10th wedding anniversary in 2015.

