Macaulay Culkin makes shocking confession about his kids

Macaulay Culkin made a jaw-dropping confession about his kids’ knowledge on his hit roles.

Culkin, who is known for his role in Home Alone as Kevin, revealed what his sons Dakota and Carson think about the character.

Reported by People magazine, Culkin opened up about his experience of watching Home Alone with his children, who he shares with his fiancée Brenda Song, during a recent event celebrating the movie’s 35th anniversary.

“They have no idea that I’m Kevin,” he revealed, before clarifying that his kids are “only three and four years old.” Culkin said he would like to “keep up that illusion as long as possible” as they enjoy watching the movie at home “often.”

He went on sharing one incident where he showed Dakota his childhood photo with his siblings and his son looked at him saying, “‘That kid looks like Kevin.'”

Previously, he also revealed that his kids have no idea that their mother Song is also an actress. He admitted that they are unable to recognise her from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Culkin went on to say that he “really love watching that movie [Home Alone] with my boys,” adding, “that it is a completely different experience.”

Recently, Culkin and Song starred together as voice actors in the hit animated film, Zootopia 2.