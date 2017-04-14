Religious scholars condemn Mardan lynching incident

KARACHI: Renowned religious scholars have condemned the brutal killing of Abdul Wali Khan University student Mashal Khan over alleged blasphemy and called for action against those responsible for the crime.

Speaking in Geo News' program Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Mufti Naeem of Jamia Binoria condemned the incident and said that the violence committed in the name of blasphemy is not permissible in Sharia.

“It is sad to see what happened yesterday. Those who inflict violence merely on suspicion should be given the same punishment,” he said. “Even if someone has committed blasphemy, only the state has the right to deal with him."

“Some members of the clergy are also not playing their due role as a section of them are using this issue to make people emotional,” he added.

Meanwhile, another scholar, Mufti Raghib Naeemi also said that the murder was contrary to the teachings of Sharia.

“What has been done to Mashal is very regrettable,” he said.

An enraged mob killed the university student Mashal over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University's Garden campus, Mardan, on Thursday.

Police have registered two separate cases and arrested eight suspects over the lynching of a student by an enraged mob over blasphemy allegations at Abdul Wali Khan University's Garden campus in Mardan.

Mardan District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed told Geo News on Friday the cases were registered under clauses 427, 297, 302 and 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that 20 suspects, who were identified from videos of the gruesome incident, have been nominated in the cases registered at the Sheikh Maltoon police station.

The suspects included a councillor and four university employees besides students.

Police have formed three teams to arrest the remaining suspects, the DPO said.

The official added that 59 people have been detained over the incident and are being interrogated.

0



0





