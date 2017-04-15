Print Story
Mardan university launches probe against three students over alleged blasphemy

WDWeb Desk

Pakistan
A Pakistani policeman inspects a room of a student Mashal Khan, who was killed by classmates, at a hostel at Abdul Wali Khan university in Mardan — AFP.

The Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan has launched an inquiry into alleged blasphemy of three students, including one who was murdered by an enraged mob on Thursday.

One of the three students was injured by the mob before the brutal killing of Mashal Khan on allegations of blasphemy.

A notification from the university dated April 13—the same day Mashal was killed— was signed by the assistant registrar and states that the two other students have been rusticated and banned from entry into the university (all campuses) until further orders.

An earlier version of the document stated all three students, including deceased Mashal Khan, have been rusticated and banned from entering the university.

Copies of both versions of the notification are available with Geo.tv. Both documents are still available on the server where the university’s website is hosted and can also be accessed via Waybackmachine, an online service that caches older versions of web pages on the internet.

The incident of mob violence in which five others were injured, occurred in the afternoon of April 13, in which students resorted to firing and vandalism.

The deceased student, Mashaal, was enrolled at the university’s Mass Communication department.

Police have registered two separate cases against 20 suspects and arrested eight suspects over the incident.

Mardan District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed told Geo News earlier today the cases were registered under clauses 427, 297, 302 and 148 of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

