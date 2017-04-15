Departmental store warehouse fire doused after 2 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire that erupted in a departmental store’s warehouse early Saturday afternoon here in the Clifton area has been doused, police said.

The warehouse that caught fire is located on the backside of an undisclosed departmental store, police said, adding that no one was present inside the store at the time.

Three fire tenders were used to put out the flames. It took more than two hours to take control of the fire, and extinguish it.

Five fire-related incidents have been reported in April in various cities of Pakistan, including Lahore and Multan, and three of these were in Karachi.

On Thursday, a fire broke out in a part of the government barracks near Sindh Assembly in Karachi, damaging the film and communication department's record room; it was later successfully doused.

Another inferno accident took place on Monday when flames engulfed a wood warehouse in the city’s main Saddar area. About 15 fire tenders and three water browsers were used to extinguish the fire.

A residential building’s basement caught fire here in Nazimabad No. 4 on April 8, becoming so intense that it took 23 hours, eighteen fire tenders, two water bowsers, and 40 water hydrants to completely extinguish it.

No casualties were reported in any of the aforementioned incidents.

0



0





