Top moments from Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s teaser

All the geeks across the globe have finally something new to obsess over as star wars: the last jedi was just released.

Even though the Rian Johnson movie will be released in December, this year, there is plenty the trailer has given its fans to talk about.

The story picks up where the force awakens left off at the planet Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker (mark hamill) had chosen to settle. Throughout the teaser, the audience gets breathtaking views of Ahch-To with Luke training Rey, followed by plenty of action giving just enough information about the movie.

Here are few of the moments which stood out the most to us:

Luke Skywalker



Skywalker, who was missing in the force awakens, will probably play an important role in the first part of the movie. In the voice over, he can be heard rey to “breathe… just breathe.. Now reach out.”

While there are no single shots of the most iconic jedi in the universe, he is seen time and again teaching Rey the ways of the Force.

For instance, this one shot:

Interestingly, this shot feels a bit too similar to the training scene from Karate Kid.

Princess Leia



Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, was supposed to play an important role in the latest installment. However, the audience has yet to see what role the character will play in the franchise.

Kylo Ren's destroyed mask

The shattered mask really has us thinking if Kylo Ren is getting rid of it permanently or not.

Millennium Falcon is back in action

There is a shot of Millennium Falcon blowing up what appears to be TIE Fighter. However, we still have to see who is driving the ship, which had last taken Rey and Chewbacca to Anch-To.

Captain Phasma brings the heat on



There is a brief scene with Captain Phasma leading the storm troopers, the character was last seen being dumped down a rubbish chute of the First Order. The appearance of the character also ties in with the face that Marvel recently announced a four-issue miniseries, Star Wars: Captain Phasma, which has been set after The Force Awakens.

Last dialogue

And of course, the last dialogue which has given us a lot to talk about. "It's time for the Jedi to end."

You can watch the entire teaser below:

