Noreen not a terrorist, she was kidnapped: brother

HYDERABAD: Suspected female militant Noreen Leghari’s brother said his sister was kidnapped and she was not associated with any terrorist outfit in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.

Denying her alleged links to Daesh, Noreen’s brother Afzal Leghari said the family stands by its stance about his sister’s kidnapping.

“We refuted her ties with any [terrorist] organisation in the past, and we refute them again,” he said. “We stand by our statement that Noreen was kidnapped.”

“We want the truth to be disclosed so we [Noreen’s family] can be aware of the real situation,” Noreen’s brother Afzal Leghari said.

“We have mixed feelings about the news. If our sister is in police custody, we have found her but God forbid an element of association with a terrorist outfit is included in the case,” Noreen’s brother said while speaking to Geo News.

Read more: Terror suspect arrested in Lahore identified as missing MBBS student Noreen

He said the family was under pressure and the household was disturbed due to Noreen’s absence. “My mother is praying that my sister comes back,” Leghari said.

He confirmed to Geo News on Sunday that the girl in police custody was his sister Noreen, an MBBS second-year student at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro, who had gone missing from Hyderabad on February 10.

Police, security, and intelligence agencies conducted a joint combing operation in Lahore's Factory Area near Punjab Housing Society, where terrorists opened fire on the law enforcement agencies. The ensuing exchange of fire killed a terrorist, while a woman along with two other terror suspects was arrested.

Noreen had left home for the university on February 10 and had been missing since, until law enforcement personnel informed her father on a phone call about her arrest, Leghari said.

0



0





