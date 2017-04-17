Residents, activists lead rally against Mashal’s lynching in Swabi

SWABI: A huge crowd of demonstrators took to Zaida town’s streets on Sunday to voice their protest against the killing of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan (AWKUM) student Mashal Khan on his soyem (third day of mourning).

The city’s confined streets rang loud with the protestors’ slogan of “begunah, begunah, Mashal Khan begunah (Mashal Khan is innocent).” The crowd also visited the deceased’s grave, where they laid flowers, paid their respects, and prayed for him.

An enraged mob had killed Mashal Khan – a student enrolled in the university’s Mass Communication department – over allegations of blasphemy last Thursday afternoon, as it stormed the university.

Alongside the activists, town residents, and relatives of the deceased, representatives of Pakhtunkhwa Peoples Movement were also present at the event. People also met Muhammad Iqbal, Mashal Khan’s father, at his house, offered their condolences, and recited Fatiha.

Various groups of civil society participated in the Pakhtunkhwa Peoples Movement-organised rally, which originated at the deceased’s home and concluded at Zaida bazaar. It is noteworthy that women also partook in the protest.

Speaking at the rally, Pakhtunkhwa Peoples Movement leader Dr Syed Alam Masood said, “Mashal Khan was not involved in any blasphemous activity, and was falsely accused.”

Masood also condemned the murder and demanded justice for Mashal Khan. “Some people killed him for personal reasons. We claim it as a terrorist act, and should accordingly be sent to the military court,” he stated.



Protest held against the killing of Mashal Khan

On Saturday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of Mashal Khan’s murder and directed the Inspector General police Khyber Pakhutunkhwa to present a report of the incident in 36 hours.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has called on the nation to stand united in condemning the murder of Mashal Khan and to promote tolerance and rule of law in society. "I am shocked and saddened by the senseless display of mob justice that resulted in the murder of a young student Mashal Khan at Wali Khan University, Mardan," the prime minister said in a statement.

0



0





