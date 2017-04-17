More Indian links surface in relation to missing ex-army officer

ISLAMABAD: Names of more Indian nationals emerged on Monday in connection to the disappearance of ex-army officer Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Muhammad Habib Zahir, who went missing from Nepal in the first week of April.

Credible sources informed that three Indian nationals were involved in the booking of air ticket, hotel accommodation and receiving the ex-army man from the Lumbini airport.

An Indian national named Safal Chaudhry bought an air ticket from Kathmandu for Zahir, sources said.

An Indian woman named Sabu Rajora booked a place for Col (rtd) Zahir at Hayyat Regency hotel. The woman works as a marketing manager in a company in Kathmandu.

The retired army officer was received by an Indian national named Dolly Rachel at the airport, sources added.

The ex-army officer was abducted from the Lumbini airport, which lies at a distance of only five kilometers from the Indian border.

The Foreign Office said that in the whole scenario, the possibility of India’s secret agencies’ involvement cannot be ruled out.

Zahir went to Nepal in pursuit of employment, according to his family. He left for Nepal on April 5 and reached the country’s capital, Kathmandu the next day.

He contacted his family last on April 6 and could not be reached after, the ex-serviceman's family revealed.

The ex-army officer flew to Kathmandu via Muscat in flight number WY-344, a Geo New correspondent had said.

