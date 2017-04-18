Mashal case: Four more suspects arrested, AWKUM suspends 7 employees

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested five more suspects in the Mardan lynching case, in which Mashal Khan lost his life at the hands of an enraged mob.

The number of total suspects now stands at 24, while 19 have been presented in court.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wali Khan University, where Mashal was enrolled at, has also suspended seven of its employees.

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched by an angry mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

Wajahat, a suspect in the lynching of Mashal Khan confessed in a statement recorded before the magistrate here on Monday and placed blame on the administration of the university.

Various political figures and civil society members have strongly condemned the murder, with the National Assembly today demanding of the government to award exemplary punishment to culprits.

