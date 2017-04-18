Print Story
X

Mashal case: Four more suspects arrested, AWKUM suspends 7 employees

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Mashal case: Four more suspects arrested, AWKUM suspends 7 employees

Related Stories

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested five more suspects in the Mardan lynching case, in which Mashal Khan lost his life at the hands of an enraged mob.

The number of total suspects now stands at 24, while 19 have been presented in court.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wali Khan University, where Mashal was enrolled at, has also suspended seven of its employees.

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched by an angry mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

Wajahat, a suspect in the lynching of Mashal Khan confessed in a statement recorded before the magistrate here on Monday and placed blame on the administration of the university.

Various political figures and civil society members have strongly condemned the murder, with the National Assembly today demanding of the government to award exemplary punishment to culprits.

 

Mashal case: Four more suspects arrested, AWKUM suspends 7 employees was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 18, 2017 and was last updated on April 18, 2017. This news story is related to Abdul Wali Khan University, Geo News, Geo Tv, Latest News Pakistan, Mardan Lynching, Mashal Khan, Pakistan, Pakistan News. Permanent link to the news story "Mashal case: Four more suspects arrested, AWKUM suspends 7 employees" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/138580-Mashal-case-Four-more-suspects-arrested-AWKUM-suspends-7-employees.

GEO TV NETWORK