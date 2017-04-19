Electricity crisis will be under control in ten days: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif on Wednesday announced that the electricity crisis will be ended in a period of eight to ten days.

Responding to a calling attention notice in the National Assembly on prolonged power outages, Asif said admitted to the existence of an electricity crisis.

"It is possible that consumers are facing load shedding up to a duration of 12 hours in a day," he said but promised that the supply situation would gradually start improving from tomorrow.

The minister stated that some power plants with a capacity of 2200 megawatts are closed for maintenance purposes.

He said there will be no unannounced load shedding from May 1, 2017.

Asif said that a 760-megawatt power plant was inaugurated in Sheikhupura today.

"Currently the country is facing a power shortfall of 5200 megawatts, however, 6400 megawatts of power will be added to the national grid by the end of this year," the minister claimed.

