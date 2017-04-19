SHC extends stay on removal of AD Khawaja from IG's post

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court, on Wednesday, extended the stay order for AD Khawaja and ordered him to continue performing his duties as Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh until further notice.

The court postponed the hearing of the IGP Sindh's appointment case and The Police Order 2002 till April 20.

The SHC ordered the Advocate General (AG) Sindh Zameer Ghumro to submit the cabinet session’s agenda and minutes among other documents where the Sindh government decided in favour of the removal of AD Khawaja as IGP Sindh.

The cabinet session, where the approval for surrendering the services of the IGP to the federal government by the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, was held on April 5,

A total of 13 IGPs in Sindh were appointed between 2002 and 2017.

Khawaja was appointed as the IGP on March 13, 2016.

On April 2, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti took charge as the acting IGP Sindh after the provincial government surrendered AD Khawaja's services to the federal government.

Earlier on April 11, the SHC extended the stay order for AD Khawaja to continue serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh until April 13.

A notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) was suspended by the SHC on April 3.

