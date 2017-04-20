Maryam Nawaz hails Panama verdict, says petitioners failed to prove allegations

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Leaks case on Thursday and said the petitioners failed to prove any of the allegations.

Taking to Twitter following announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz said the apex court’s order to form a JIT for further investigation spelled out a defeat for the petitioners.

چار مہینے سماعت کے بعد کورٹ کا تحقیقات کا حکم دینا درخواست گزاروں کی شکست .

درخواست گزار 4 مہینے میں اپنا کوئی الزام ثابت نہیں کر سکے. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017

She also praised Allah and extended her felicitations to the Prime Minister and PML-N, after a split decision by the apex court to not disqualify the Prime Minister and form a JIT to probe the money trail.

“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif ..... Alhamdolillahi Rab-al-Aalameen,” she tweeted.

“Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana & mubariks,” she continued.

Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif ..... Alhamdolillahi Rab-al-Aalameen — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017

Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana & mubariks pic.twitter.com/yM92bIJJoc — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017

The PM’s daughter also shared pictures of the Prime Minister embracing his brother CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and standing with her, along with interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and other dignitaries.

Earlier today, in the hours leading up to the much-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz had appeared overwhelmed by the support shown for the Prime Minister and expressed her delight at the support.

"Whatever the verdict, am amazed & humbled to see the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif. For a leader, that's the most prized possession," she had tweeted.

Whatever the verdict, am amazed & humbled to see the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif. For a leader, that's the most prized possession. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 20, 2017

Maryam Nawaz had been actively tweeting out supportive messages for the Prime Minister on the days leading up to the verdict, which politicians said would be 'historic'.

On Wednesday, she said that in her entire life she had never seen her father or any of her family members anxious or concerned, as they had entrusted their matters to Allah.

Not for once have I seen my father or any member of the family anxious or concerned. That's what happens when u entrust yr matters to Allah. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

In one of her tweets, she had written that the premier is well loved.

And when you are guilt-free, focused & have faith in Allah & have worked for your success. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

In her other tweets, she had taken a jibe at the opposition parties and written: “When all your plans have miserably failed and your precarious future hinges on and your best bet is a court decision.”

0



0





