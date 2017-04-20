Print Story
Maryam Nawaz hails Panama verdict, says petitioners failed to prove allegations

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Panama Leaks case on Thursday and said the petitioners failed to prove any of the allegations.

Taking to Twitter following announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz said the apex court’s order to form a JIT for further investigation spelled out a defeat for the petitioners.

She also praised Allah and extended her felicitations to the Prime Minister and PML-N, after a split decision by the apex court to not disqualify the Prime Minister and form a JIT to probe the money trail.

“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif ..... Alhamdolillahi Rab-al-Aalameen,” she tweeted.

“Praise & glory be to Allah alone.  Shukrana & mubariks,” she continued.

The PM’s daughter also shared pictures of the Prime Minister embracing his brother CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and standing with her, along with interior minister Chaudhry Nisar and other dignitaries.

Earlier today, in the hours leading up to the much-awaited verdict, Maryam Nawaz had appeared overwhelmed by the support shown for the Prime Minister and expressed her delight at the support.

"Whatever the verdict, am amazed & humbled to see the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif. For a leader, that's the most prized possession," she had tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz had been actively tweeting out supportive messages for the Prime Minister on the days leading up to the verdict, which politicians said would be 'historic'.

On Wednesday, she said that in her entire life she had never seen her father or any of her family members anxious or concerned, as they had entrusted their matters to Allah.

In one of her tweets, she had written that the premier is well loved.

In her other tweets, she had taken a jibe at the opposition parties and written: “When all your plans have miserably failed and your precarious future hinges on and your best bet is a court decision.”

