Panamagate JIT to remain as ineffective as Model Town's: Aitzaz Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team — ordered to probe the prime minister's involvement in Panamagate — would remain ineffective, just like the one formed for the Model Town incident has, said PPP's Aitzaz Ahsan on Friday.

"They get 14 people martyred in Model Town [Lahore], nothing happens," Ahsan said. "A JIT was formed for that incident as well but nothing has happened yet."

He added they rejected the JIT that has yet to be formed. Ahsan was talking to the media after a chaotic National Assembly session.

Ahsan was talking to the media after a chaotic National Assembly session.

He said it has always been witnessed that policies have been softened when it comes to Nawaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family.

A day earlier PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari held a press conference where he said they rejected the Supreme Court's verdict and that the prime minister should tender his resignation.

"I condemn this joke with the nation. I condemn this justice and judgment,” he added. “Today democracy and justice were adversely affected."

“I salute the two senior judges who gave the disqualification verdict against Prime Minister – decision of senior judges prevails over junior judges,” he said.

“Can a 19-grade officer under the Prime Minister do what the Supreme Court couldn't?, ” he remarked. “Will they investigate him, will they disqualify him, will they take the statement from the Prime Minister from the PM house or police station.”

