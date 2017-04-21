Sindh Assembly passes resolution demanding PM resignation

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the wake of Supreme Court's decision over Panama Leaks case.

The resolution moved by senior PPP leader Nisar Khuhro said that in light of the Supreme Court`s decision, PM Nawaz has not remained Saadiq and Ameen hence he should immediately tender his resignation.

However, MQM leader Sardar Ahmed said that as the matter is sub judice, it would be better to not discuss it in the assembly.

Speaking in support of the resolution, PTI lawmaker Samar Ali Khan also said that the premier must give his resignation as he has lost the moral legitimacy to hold the office.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, demanding the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The resolution presented by MPA Shaukat Yousufzai states that after the Supreme Court's decision over Panama leaks, PM Nawaz has lost the moral and democratic justification to remain in the highest office of the country.

It further said that the Joint Investigation Team inquiry against the premier would lack transparency if PM Nawaz continues to remain in the office.

Earlier today, PTI chairman Imran Khan had announced to hold a protest rally in the capital next Friday to demand the resignation of PM.

Speaking to media after a chaotic session of the National Assembly, Khan reiterated his demand that the Prime Minister should step down, following the apex court’s ruling that further investigation was needed into corruption allegations levelled by the opposition at the PM and his family.

Khan said his party has invited all other opposition parties to join in the protest.

Criticising the formation of JIT by the Supreme Court to further investigate the prime minister and his sons over corruption allegations, he said it was not possible for the team to carry out a transparent investigation if Nawaz Sharif continued to be the prime minister.

Khan compared the current scenario with the UK where David Cameron quit after he lost the Brexit referendum, despite being elected with a landslide majority, because he lost the moral ground to lead.

0



0





