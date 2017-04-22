Police arrest another suspect in Mashal murder case

CHARSADDA: Police on Saturday arrested another suspect in the Mardan lynching case, in which Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashal Khan lost his life.

Amir was arrested in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda after being identified in the lynching video that surfaced soon after the horrific killing of Mashal at the hands of a mob.

Amir was reportedly a close friend of the main suspect Wajahat who confessed to the crime before a magistrate in Mardan on April 17.

The total number of suspects arrested in the case now stands at 33.

Eight more suspects were arrested on Thursday in the case.

Mashal Khan was a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and was lynched by an enraged mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

Wajahat in a statement recorded before the magistrate had placed the blame on the administration of the university.

Various political figures and civil society members strongly condemned the murder, with the National Assembly demanding of the government to award exemplary punishment to culprits.

