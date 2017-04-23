Print Story
Four injured in firing by law-enforcement personnel in Quetta

Shahab Umer

Pakistan
QUETTA: Four people were injured when personnel of law-enforcement agencies opened fire to intercept a motorcycle on Joint Road in Quetta on Sunday.

According to resource sources, the personnel signalled the motorcycle to stop. However, they added, when the man riding the motorbike did not stop, the personnel opened fire.

Subsequently, the two people on the motorbike and the same number of passers-by were injured.   

The injured persons were taken to the hospital where doctors stated the condition of one of them to be critical. He has been taken to trauma centre for further treatment.

