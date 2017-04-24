Cricket greats, colleagues hail Younis Khan's achievement

KARACHI: Former colleagues and cricket stars from around the world have hailed Younis Khan's remarkable milestone of 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

The veteran batsman completed 10,000 Test runs on Sunday night during Pakistan’s first innings against the West Indies in the first Test at Jamaica, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve the milestone. He is also only the 13th cricketer to achieve the feat.

Younis' fellow players Fawad Alam, Salman Butt and Shoaib Akhtar hailed him as a role model for youngsters, and expressed hope that the Pakistan Cricket Board would utilise his wealth of experience in future.

Former fast bowler and “Rawalpindi Express” Shoaib Akhtar said that Younis Khan was built to work for cricket and he has been a real star for Pakistan cricket.

“PCB should utilise Younis Khan’s services after his retirement, he is a star, he has scored 34 centuries for Pakistan. He is built to work for cricket,” Akhtar told Geo.tv in an exclusive chat.

All-rounder Fawad Alam said that he is proud of Younis Khan, who has always been there to help him and other youngsters on and off the field.

“I congratulate Younis Khan on reaching 10,000 runs,” Alam said in an exclusive video message sent to Geo.

“We are all proud of you Younis bhai, you have always been very helpful to me and other players every time we sought your help,” said Alam.

Former captain and wicket-keeper batsman Rashid Latif said Younis has a "class of his own" and praised the batsman for accomplishing the feat.

Former captain Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to congratulate Younis on breaking the 10,000-run barrier.

"Congratulations Younis Khan on your incredible 10K achievement. Hope you have an amazing farewell series, pile on the runs!" Afridi tweeted.

Congratulations Younis Khan on your incredible 10K achievement. Hope you have an amazing farewell series, pile on the runs! — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 24, 2017

Mohammad Hafeez lauded the achievement by tweeting:

Younis khan is indeed a GREAT example of maximising his talent & achieving more & more with his determination & hard work,10,000 Test runs — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 24, 2017

"Your grit, determination & love for Pakistan made it possible," said Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Younis Khan, congrats on well deserving 10000 runs in test. Your grit, determination & love for Pakistan made it possible. #YK10k #WIvPAK — Inzamam-ul-Haq (@InziTheLegend) April 23, 2017

Tributes and felicitations also poured in from different corners of the world, as cricket stars from other countries praised Younis for achieving the feat.

Congrats to Younis Khan for 10k test runs! Outstanding achievement! Thats a lot of warm ups by the way! — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) April 24, 2017

Younis is a superstar! He has been a great player, a lovely man and someone I always enjoyed playing against. I wish him the best. https://t.co/xAeZdxo6Tb — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 24, 2017

Congratulations to one of the nicest guys around, Younis Khan!!! 1st Pakistani to 10k runs. MA. Great player. Top person. pic.twitter.com/UGQNy6X1uL — Moeen Ali (@MoeenAli) April 23, 2017

Congratulations to Younis Khan 10k test runs. Phenomenal achievement. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) April 24, 2017

Huge congrats to Younis Khan on becoming the 13th player and 1st Pakistan player to reach 10k test runs. Hell of a player and great bloke — dawid malan (@dmalan29) April 23, 2017

Younis reached the landmark with 23rd run of his innings in the ongoing Test against West Indies, which is also the last series of his career, making his signing off from international career even more memorable.

Along with 10,000 runs in Test cricket, Younis also holds the record of most Test centuries (34) scored by any Pakistani batsman. He is also the only batsman in the world to score a century in 11 different countries, including the UAE.

