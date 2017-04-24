Imran has done nothing for change in KP: Shah

Related Stories Zardari destroyed PPP with his ‘expertise’, says Imran Khan

SUKKUR: The incumbent leaders had promised to end power crisis in the country, but have not fulfilled them, said opposition leader Khursheed Shah while speaking to the media in Sukkur.

However, he added, when they — Pakistan Peoples Party — were in power they delivered on their promises and never lied to the public.

While criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, Shah said Imran pinpoints at PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and the Sindh government, but has not worked on bringing about change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party is in power.

Shah spoke about the improved situation of power supply in Sindh, saying people could not travel in the interior of Sindh at night, but Imran himself held a public gathering in Dadu that too after sundown.

About the Supreme Court's verdict on Panamagate, the opposition leader believed nothing would come out of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), made to further probe the involvement of prime minister's family in the Panama Papers scandal.

Nevertheless, Shah demanded the prime minister resign to be questioned by the JIT. If he comes out innocent, he may become the prime minister again, Shah added.

On the same day, Imran had held a public gathering in Dadu, where he criticised Zardari and the PPP government.

