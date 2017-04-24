PTI files reference against NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has filed a reference against the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) days after the Supreme Court declared that the institution failed to investigate the Panama Papers case.

Last week, in the verdict on the Panama Papers case, judges of the apex court had blamed the NAB chairman of being "too partial and partisan to be solely entrusted with such an important and sensitive investigation involving the prime minister and his family."

Speaking outside the Supreme Court here on Monday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announced the party's decision to approach the Supreme Judicial Council for action against the NAB chairman.

"We have requested the Supreme Judicial Council to immediately restrict the Chairman NAB from carrying out his duties," Chaudhry said. “NAB's chairman was responsible for establishing an accountability system in the country but the institution fast became one of the most corrupt institutions in the country.”

“The SC bench gave references against NAB’s chairman in the Panama case,” he said.

The PTI leader added that Justice Azmat Saeed, during the Panama case hearing, said that if in a country of 200 million people he [Major (retired) Qamar Zaman Chaudhry] was to be made the Chairman NAB, then corruption should have been legalised in the country.

"The National Accountability Bureau is among the most corrupt institutions in the country. Judges had specifically noted the NAB chairman's conduct in the Panama case investigation during the hearings," Chaudhry told reporters in the federal capital.

Earlier today, Khan had announced that his party would file the reference against the NAB chairman in the next few days.

"Countries are run by their institutions, but [Pakistan's] institutions have been destroyed. The Supreme Court is the only institution I have hopes from," Khan had said while talking to members of the press.

He alleged that Pakistan's institutions were destroyed for corrupt motives. "The head of state can't be corrupt if the country's institutions have a strong standing."

"We stand with the bench that announced the Panama verdict," said the PTI chief.

Khan also voiced his concerns over illegal constructions in the country. "Such activities need to be checked for the protection of our environment. We will have to work together to strengthen the institutions."

On Sunday, he said that after Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari's turn to be held accountable for corruption.

