KARACHI: Renowned novelist MA Rahat passed away in Karachi on Monday, his son confirmed to Geo News.

He died due to a brain tumour at Jinnah Hospital. It was also informed that Rahat was in a coma for six days.

The deceased wrote around 800 novels in his lifetime.

He is famous for his novels Kaalay Chiragh, Muqaddas Nishan, So Saal Pehlay Paras and Muqaddas Ahad.

