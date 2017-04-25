Panama Verdict Polled: Majority believe verdict was 'in favour' of PM

55 percent respondents to a survey on the Panama case believe that the verdict was in favour of the Prime Minister while only 14 percent believe it was against him, the recent research revealed.

The Supreme Court Announced its verdict on the Panama Papers case on April 20.

It announced a Joint Investigation Team would be formed to further probe the involvement of Sharif family in the Panama Gate scandal.



Two of the judges of the bench were in favour of de-notifying the prime minister, while three others suggested a JIT be formed.



Declaring the Panama verdict a victory for the party, PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz said the petitioners had failed to prove any of their allegations and shared pictures of the celebratory atmosphere at the PML-N camp on Twitter.

PTI chief Imran Khan called for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down until an investigation team ordered by the Supreme Court completed its probe.

Terming the apex court’s verdict "a historic judgment in Pakistan's history", he told reporters on Thursday that all five members of the bench had rejected PM's explanation into his source of income and money trail that led to his children's offshore holdings.

