Misbah hopeful Test win will boost team confidence

WDWeb Desk

KINGSTON: Pakistan Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq was hopeful that the win against West Indies would boost the team’s confidence.

Backed by a brilliant bowling performance by Yasir Shah, Pakistan achieved a comfortable seven-wicket victory against the West Indies on Tuesday.

During a news conference, Misbah stressed that after six Test match defeats, winning this match was necessary.

The skipper said that the team’s batting and bowling were satisfactory.

Speaking on scoring 99, Misbah told reporters he was used to the nervous nineties.

He also showered praise on Younis Khan, saying that scoring 10,000 runs was a major accomplishment, adding that Younis was a role model for youngsters.

Misbah who will retire from international cricket after the West Indies series termed these wins special and the match as a gift from his team. With the win, Misbah completed silver jubilee of victories as Test captain. 

