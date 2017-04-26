Imran's allegations of money for Panamagate should be enquired into: Rana Sanaullah

Related Stories Was offered Rs10 bn to hold silence on Panama case: PTI Chairperson Imran Khan

LAHORE: The chief justice of Pakistan should take suo motto notice of the issue and summon Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, said Punjab Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah.

"The chief justice should ask Imran Khan whom he was offered by," Sanaullah said.

He added if the allegation is proved then the person who offered the amount should be brought before the entire nation. "The person should be punished."

However, if it is not proved then Imran should be taken to task, Sanaullah suggested.

"For the last four years Imran has been insulting people," he maintained. "He should be sent a notice and punished."

The allegations he has levelled should be enquired into, the law minister said.

The Punjab law minister was referring to Imran's claims that he made on Tuesday, of being offered Rs10 billion to keeping mum on the Panama case.

