PM will submit his resignation soon, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be pressurised into submitting his resignation soon.

Today, the entire world is chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans, he remarked while addressing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers during party’s protest in front of Quaid-e-Azam's Mausoleum on Wednesday.

The party is staging a protest against the federal government, which was attended by a large number of provincial ministers, assembly members and party workers.

“We will continue to protest till Nawaz Sharif submits his resignation. We will continue to protest till Sindh gets its due rights,” remarked Murad Ali Shah.

He added, “Nawaz Sharif should listen to judiciary and the people.”

CM Sindh also remarked that federal government has given nothing but distress to the people of the country. He pointed out that about 18 to 20 hour load shedding occurs across the province.

Due to unjustified distribution of electricity, gas and water, PPP workers kept chanting ‘Go Nawaz Go’.

Speaking on the occasion, another PPP leader Nisar Khuhro said that Nawaz Sharif is the one who has created a crisis, adding that the PM has brought a bad name to the country across the globe.

“We have no voice in the world now. We have been left alone,” remarked Khuhro.

