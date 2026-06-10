'Give peace a little more chance': Pakistan urges restraint amid regional tensions

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad addresses UNSC meeting on June 9, 2026. — @PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan calls for ending cycle of violence for regional, global peace.

Envoy says Pakistan helping bring parties back to negotiation table.

Pakistan urges peaceful resolution of Iran nuclear and other issues.



Pakistan has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in the Middle East, warning that renewed conflict and rising tensions have exposed the fragility of the current security environment and the risk of further escalation.

In a statement at the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan's Permanent Representative Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the recent surge in violence in the Middle East is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with a tenuous ceasefire and the unbearable consequences it may lead to.

"The cycle of violence and instability must end for the good of regional and international peace, security and prosperity," he added.

The ambassador said the breakdown of diplomacy and outbreak of hostilities have also impacted the consideration of the Iran nuclear issue, pushing the parties further apart on this complex file and disrupting the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) verification mandate.

Reaffirming its position, Pakistan said all outstanding issues, including the Iran nuclear matter, should be resolved through peaceful means, diplomatic engagement, and sustained dialogue, based on the rights and responsibilities of all parties.

Ambassador Asim said that Pakistan, along with partners, has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, secure a ceasefire, and bring parties back to negotiations.

He said that Pakistan has maintained continuous engagement with regional and international partners, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar, and China, to facilitate dialogue and promote stability.

"Pakistan’s sincere efforts are meant to break the momentum of hostilities, save lives and give diplomacy a chance.

The Pakistani envoy said that efforts are aimed at stopping hostilities, saving lives, and creating space for diplomacy, reflecting Pakistan’s consistent commitment to regional stability and principled, dialogue-oriented diplomacy.

Urging restraint as negotiations approach a critical stage, Ambassador Asim said all sides must exercise patience and "give peace a little more chance," stressing that continued diplomacy offers the best path forward for lasting peace.