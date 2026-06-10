At least 26 militants killed in 'precise' Pakistan strikes along Afghan border: minister

The illustration shows before-and-after images of a terrorist facility after Pakistani strikes on the Pak-Afghan border on the night of June 9/10, 2026. — Screengrab via X/@TararAttaullah

Four key militant facilities completely destroyed: info minister.

Intelligence-led operations targeted cross-border terror networks.

Counter-terror campaign to continue under Azm-e-Istehkam: Tarar.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that at least 26 militants were killed in "precise and calibrated strikes" carried out by Pakistan along Afghanistan's border, targeting hideouts and safe havens of planners involved in recent terrorist incidents in the country.

In a statement posted on X, the minister said that the strikes were conducted in the aftermath of multiple attacks, including the terrorist attack on a Federal Constabulary post in Musa Dara on June 9, 2026, vehicle-borne suicide attacks on a military post in North Waziristan on June 2, 2026, and an attack on a police station in Bannu on May 9, 2026.



The strikes come a day after six personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC) were martyred and as many others were wounded when terrorists attacked a security post in Hassan Khel, a remote town of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Officials said the militants launched the attack at midnight, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

“Six paramilitary soldiers of the FC were martyred when a number of terrorists attacked a post in a remote area in Hassan Khel,” Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed told The News.

Tarar said the operations targeted hideouts and safe havens of masterminds and planners belonging to "Fitna al Khwarij," — a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — resulting in the killing of 26 Indian-sponsored terrorists according to the statement.

He said credible intelligence led to the selective targeting of camps and hideouts with precision and accuracy, adding that four targets were completely destroyed during the operations.

These included a training centre, a hideout, an ammunition cache, and multiple “marakiz” linked to Fitna al Khwarij commanders Aleem Khan Khushali and Akhtar Muhammad Jani Khel.

The minister said Pakistan has always strived for peace and stability in the region, but reiterated that the safety and security of citizens remains the country’s top priority.

He added that Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam,” approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace to eliminate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Pakistan witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its KP and Balochistan provinces, since 2021, when the Afghan Taliban came into power.

Pakistan launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq", killing scores of Afghan Taliban operatives and allied militants and injuring hundreds more.

In October 2025, border clashes erupted after the Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants launched unprovoked attacks on Pakistani border posts.

Despite several rounds of talks, both countries have been unable to reach an agreement, largely due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.