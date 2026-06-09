DPM Dar urges Somalia to secure swift release of Pakistani seamen held by pirates

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar virtually addresses Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Council of Ministers (COM) meeting on November 28, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Pakistan presses for safe release of MT Honour hostages.

Somali FM assures continued efforts for hostages' release.

Somali FM lauds Pakistan’s constructive diplomatic efforts.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday spoke with Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisalam Ali to discuss ongoing efforts to secure the release of the Pakistani hostages aboard the MT Honour 25.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office, DPM Dar conveyed Pakistan’s grave concern over the situation and underscored the importance of ensuring the hostages’ well-being, their early release, and safe repatriation.

"Pakistan has been actively engaging with Somali authorities following the vessel’s hijacking off the Somali coast in April," the FO spokesperson said.

The MT Honour 25, a Palau-flagged product tanker, was seized on April 21, approximately 30 nautical miles off Somalia's Puntland region, with 17 crew members aboard, 10 of them Pakistani, Reuters reported.

The Foreign Office, in the statement, said that Somalia’s FM assured Dar of his government’s continued and sincere efforts to secure the hostages’ release at the earliest opportunity.

"Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination until the matter is resolved," the statement added.

The two counterparts also expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Somalia.

The Somali FM also commended Pakistan’s constructive mediation and diplomatic efforts in the broader regional context.

The development comes a day after Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry held a telephonic conversation with DPM Dar and stressed the need to expedite efforts aimed at securing the prompt and safe release of the Pakistani crew members.

The minister said humanitarian efforts were launched immediately after authorities were informed of the incident in April. He added that he has remained in continuous contact with Pakistan's foreign ministry and the Somali embassy as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the situation.

According to the sources, the Somali government is communicating with the pirates through the owner of Honour 25 in an effort to secure the hostages' release.

The pirates initially demanded a ransom of $10 million but later reduced the amount to $4 million. However, negotiations have yet to produce a breakthrough.

Piracy was widespread off Somalia's coast during the 2000s, reaching its peak in 2011 when hundreds of attacks were recorded.

The threat later declined significantly following international naval deployments and the adoption of enhanced security measures by commercial shipping operators.

In recent weeks, however, attacks have risen again, according to a report by the European Union naval mission operating off the East African country's coast.

— With additional input from APP