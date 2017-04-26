Who is Ehsanullah Ehsan?

Former Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan in a confessional video today divulged the details of his years at the TTP, besides admitting that the terrorist organisation was in contact with Afghan and Indian intelligence agencies.

For many years, Liaquat Ali alias Ehsanullah Ehsan acted as the face of a terrorist organisation which claimed dozens of deadly attacks throughout Pakistan. Soon after an attack, the former TTP spokesman would claim responsibility in a video message or through a message to the media. These included attacks on common citizens, tourists, foreigners and security personnel.

Still a college student, Ehsan joined TTP Pakistan in 2008. He was appointed the spokesman for the TTP Mohmand chapter, and then became the central spokesman for the TTP Pakistan. He later became the spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar.

Here is the list of attacks carried out by the TTP and claimed by Ehsanullah Ehsan.

The attack on Malala Yousafzai in 2012, in which the child activist sustained injuries to her head but survived.

The rocket attack on Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar in December 2012, in which four people were killed.

Killing of nine foreign tourists in Gilgit-Baltistan in June 2013.

Twin attacks in Mohmand agency in November 2014, in which six peace committee members were killed.

Suicide attack at Wagah Border in November 2014, killing 60.

Suicide attack in Attock in August 2015, which killed then-home minister of Punjab Shuja Khanzada, and 13 others.

Suicide attack in Allama Iqbal Park, Lahore in March 2016, resulting in the death of 72 people.

