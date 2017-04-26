EU to assist Baluchistan govt in providing basic educational facilities to schools

QUETTA: The European Union (EU) in collaboration with UNICEF will provide basic educational facilities, teacher training programs, better sanitation and other facilities to 1,000 government-run primary schools in Balochistan under the Balochistan Education Support Program (BESP).

BESP launched in Quetta on Wednesday will be completed in a three-year programme of €18.6 million.

Speaking on the occassion, Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai welcomed the initiative, whille Provincal Minister Abdul Rahim Ziyaratwal thanked the European Union for taking measures for the betterment of provinces.

