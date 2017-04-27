Maryam says 'fears for Imran's fate in hereafter'

LAHORE: Reacting to Imran Khan's claim that the government offered him Rs10 billion for keeping mum on Panama Leaks case, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday said that she "fears for the fate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the hereafter".

The PTI chairman, while speaking to a gathering at Shaukat Khanum Hospital a day ago, had alleged that he had been made an offer in the Panama Leaks case.

"Just imagine how much money he offered me to be silent. Rs10 billion... If he can offer me this much money, just imagine how much he would offer to others. That is why if we don't maintain public pressure this issue then after two months it will be dragged to next year," Khan said.

Reacting to the claim, Maryam Nawaz criticised Imran Khan for his budging stance regarding the "offer".

"Shahbaz Sharif's close aide offered me 10 billion. No,Hamza's friend made an offer to my friend in Dubai." I fear for this man's Hereafter! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 26, 2017

In her tweet, she noted that the PTI chief at times says that he was made the offer by an aide of Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, while on others he says it was Hamza Shehbaz's friend who offered the huge sum to his affiliate in Dubai.

"I fear for this man's Hereafter!" the first daughter said in her tweet.

