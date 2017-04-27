29 Indian fishermen arrested for violating maritime boundary: MSA

During an operation conducted Thursday morning, 29 Indian fishermen were arrested near Pakistan’s coast for violating the maritime boundaries.

Five boats were also seized alongside the Indian fishermen, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said.

The detained Indian fishermen have been handed over to the Docks Police.

Last month, nearly 100 Indian fishermen were taken into custody for fishing illegally in Pakistan’s sea boundaries. In addition, 19 boats were also held during the MSA’s raid.

While fishermen from both India and Pakistan are routinely involved in this arrest-and-release game, many of them often remain forgotten in prison despite having served their sentences. This is due to poor diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Pakistan in January released 219 Indian fishermen as a "goodwill" gesture, while 18 Pakistani fishermen arrested in India reached Karachi on March 4.

