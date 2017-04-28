India's share of ICC funds cut by around $200mn, says Sethi

LAHORE: Najam Sethi, member of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) executive committee, on Thursday hinted at arrival of an international cricket team in Pakistan in September, this year.

He was speaking to newsmen upon return to Lahore from Dubai after having attended the International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting together with PCB Chairman Shehryar Khan and Subhan Ahmed.

"We have conveyed to the ICC not to send such a team to Pakistan, which may not be labelled as Phatechar by Imran Khan," the PCB official said.

Speaking about the meeting in Dubai, he said the forum discussed equitable distribution of ICC funds, instead of giving its major share to India. "Indian cricket board's share has been reduced by approximately $200million, while Pakistan and other countries' shares have been increased."

"There has been no change in England's share of the ICC funds," he added.

Asked as to when would Indian cricket team tour Pakistan, Sethi replied that initially some selected teams will visit the country and gradually other teams will also start coming to Pakistan.

He went on to say that Bangladesh want to play cricket with Pakistan, but they have been told to visit Pakistan for this. "If they do not come, we will not play."

The PCB official further elaborated that Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi cricket boards have close ties with India, as they have been facing financial issues.

