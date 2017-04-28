Bangladesh threatens PCB with legal action for calling off tour

Related Stories Pakistan call off Bangladesh tour

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board is considering to issue show cause notice to Pakistan Cricket Board for cancelling the tour to Bangladesh.

Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday had announced that Pakistan will not tour Bangladesh this year as per schedule.

The series has been postponed indefinitely by mutual consent, Shaharyar had said.

Pakistan was scheduled to play two Test matches, three One-day Internationals and a Twenty20 International on the tour of Bangladesh in July and August this year.

"Pakistan have now toured Bangladesh twice without them reciprocating, and we feel we cannot tour Bangladesh for the third straight time. Therefore, we have decided to postpone the tour, and will explore another window in the next year or so", said the PCB chairman.

According to Bangladeshi media, BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon today while talking to media said that the board came to know about the news of the cancellation through the media and is yet to receive any official confirmation from the PCB.

“We are yet to receive any official statement from them,” said Papon. “Once we get it, we will take necessary legal steps against them. Probably we will issue them a show cause notice for calling the tour off.”

Bangladesh last toured Pakistan in 2007-08, for a five-ODI series. Since then, Pakistan have toured Bangladesh twice, in 2011-12 and most recently in 2015.

