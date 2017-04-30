15 prisoners, seven police personnel injured in DI Khan accident

DI KHAN: A prisoner vehicle fell into a gorge in DI Khan Sunday morning, injuring seven police personnel and 15 prisoners.

The vehicle was carrying prisoners from Chitral to DI Khan when the accident occurred on Bannu Road near Mufti Mehmood Chowk. The driver lost control of the steering that cause of the vehicle to fall in the gorge, injuring seven police personnel and 15 prisoners.

The injured persons were shifted to district headquarters hospital, where doctors stated the condition of one of them to be critical.

